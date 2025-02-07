With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it also means proposal time. Give it a good long thought before you choose that ring, our expert suggests

A sketch depicting the five rings and their meanings. ILlustration Courtesy/Sonal Murarka Gupta

Listen to this article Valentine's Day 2025: Want to buy a ring? Here's how you can get it right x 00:00

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love through a meaningful piece of jewellery. A ring, symbolising eternity and commitment, makes for an exquisite choice. However, selecting the perfect ring requires careful consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key factors

According to gemologist and jewellery designer Sonal Murarka Gupta, “While choosing a ring, consider your budget, comfort, and the depth of your relationship. A piece that resonates with her personal style will make the moment even more special.”

Sonal Murarka Gupta

The first thing to keep in mind is your budget. Fine jewellery comes in various price ranges, so planning ahead ensures you find something beautiful yet affordable. Comfort is another important factor — the ring should be easy to wear daily without feeling cumbersome. Consider your relationship stage as well. If it’s a new relationship, a simple yet elegant piece is ideal, while for long-term relationships, a more symbolic design can make the gesture even more meaningful.

Personal style plays a crucial role in your choice. Some women prefer minimalistic designs, while others enjoy bold statement pieces. Observing her existing jewellery can help you determine what she likes best. Another key element is the choice of metal. Whether she prefers gold, silver, rose gold, or platinum, selecting the right material ensures she will cherish and wear the ring. Gupta advises, “Pay attention to the jewellery she already owns — this will give you a strong hint about her preferences.”

Representation pic

Which finger to wear it on?

The meaning of a ring can change depending on the finger it is worn on. Traditionally, the left hand’s ring finger is reserved for engagement and wedding rings, symbolising lifelong commitment. A ring worn on the middle finger is usually a style statement, ideal for cocktail rings or something with a large stone, while one on the index finger, traditionally worn by kings, represents authority. The little finger, or pinky, is often associated with self-expression and personal significance.

As Gupta explains, “In some cultures, the index finger is also seen as a symbol of leadership and power. If your partner is someone who takes charge, a ring on this finger could be a great match.”

Whether it’s a classic gold heart ring or a vibrant gemstone piece, ensuring it aligns with her style and preferences will make the moment unforgettable. “A well-chosen ring is more than just jewellery; it’s a timeless token of love,” she concludes.



Scan the QR code for more stories on Valentine’s Day