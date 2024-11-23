Wicked, the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical, is trending across genres. Here’s our essential style guide, plus a handy reading, viewing and listening list

A moment from the trailer of Wicked, featuring Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande (right). Pics Courtesy/YouTube, instagram

Listen to this article Enter the universe of 'Wicked' with this styling, viewing, reading and listening guide x 00:00

Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Think outfits drenched in pink, black, or emerald green to channel a little magic. Stylist Disha Selarka shares how to adapt these looks to our wardrobes, “Incorporate the style elements and colours in your everyday dressing. Black, pink or green/emerald are colours that scream wicked,” she explains. Here’s her take on how to get the ‘Wicked’ look right.



Shades of green can make a mark

Silhouette shift: Selarka suggests embracing A-line silhouettes in dresses and skirts for a structured, flow-y look, with knee, midi or maxi-length hems offering a more polished vibe. For those looking to channel corporate chic, she suggests wearing a blazer to make a power suit look with the A-line skirts, to create a modern version of the character’s outfits. A structured top paired with a flow-y bottom enhances the body shape, “Having a balanced between structure and flow-y fabrics is important to balance out the yin and yang of the characters as well as your own personality,” she remarks.



The iconic ruby slippers are a style statement

Fabric flair: Softer and more feminine fabrics like sheer and lace are seen making their mark in the movie, offering a lightweight, breathable feel that ensures comfort. “No matter the colour preference, choose feminine fabrics, ruffles and frills,” explains Selarka. These materials can easily be infused with personal style, to create a bespoke look.

Elevate your look: To reflect the colours and vibe of the Emerald City, “Take baby steps and try out the look by opting for emerald jewellery,” Selarka advises. Think emerald pendants, bracelets, earrings, or even simple rhinestone earrings for a classic Glinda touch. “Pick footwear that suits your personality, from Glinda’s pink pumps to Elphaba’s black lace-up boots, and let’s not forget, the infamous ruby slippers,” she adds. To complete the look, choose a practical yet stylish crossbody or satchel for an Elphaba touch.



Disha Selarka

Fit for a prince: Men can channel the charm of Fiyero with a modern twist on aristocratic attire. Selarka explains, “Opt for skinny or straight-fit pants, or beige chinos, and pair them with a waist-length cropped jacket to achieve that princely look.” The key is blending the classic elements of Fiyero’s royal look with contemporary styles for a modern take that still channels that princely charm.

Wicked glam: Ensure your make-up complements the outfit, “It’s important to keep it minimal, feminine and go for nude pink lips [like Aditi Rao Hydari (left)],” she explains.

Read



Pic courtesy/Harpercollins

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire: It is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz that explores Elphaba’s backstory. It reimagines familiar tales and characters through a fresh, complex lens. Loosely inspired by this tale, the 2003 Broadway musical is now being adapted into a highly anticipated film.

Log on to: amazon.in

Cost: Rs 1,609

Watch

Why the Wicked movie will have 2 parts, everything we know so far: This video has you covered with a quick, all-in-one summary of the film’s key details with no need for endless scrolling.

Log on to: YouTube

Behind the Curtain: The History of Wicked Part 1 and 2: Learn about the behind-the-scenes journey from the yellow brick road to the Broadway stage with a series of videos that trace Wicked’s rise from early performances, to global sensation with insights from actors Lauren Harris and Ginna Claire Mason, who’ve portrayed Elphaba and Glinda respectively on the Broadway stage.

Log on to: YouTube

Listen

BeWicked: Original Broadway Recording Deluxe editions: The original Wicked Broadway soundtrack, divided into discs, includes iconic songs like Popular and Defying Gravity, which showcase Stephen Schwartz’s remarkable work defining the musical’s depth and impact.

Log on to: Spotify

Wicked Movie original motion picture soundtrack: This is your chance to immerse yourself in the iconic music from the film, and experience the magic of Oz.

Log on to: Spotify