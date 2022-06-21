Yoga on my plate

Cafes and sessions by studios are increasingly placing the spotlight on mindful eating. On International Yoga Day, meet practitioners who reiterate how food complements a yoga way of life

Yoga class in session at Yogisattva

That gut feeling



Edamame brown rice risotto

The starting point for holistic health is a good gut, believes Mansi Bajaj, founder, The Yoga House in Bandra. And so, food, according to her, is an integral part of yoga — an alignment of mind, body and soul. The brain behind the yoga shala-cum-café says the idea was to bring a yoga ashram to urban dwellers. Offering a combination of yoga and food under one roof made sense, she adds. Guided by the yogic principles of sattva (purity) and shaucha (hygiene), the café tables a modern Continental menu wrapped in home-style fusion.

Think khichdi, salads, porridge, sandwiches and more, with a side of affirmative messaging. “We’re not hung up on calories or micro or macro nutrients because food is more than that — it’s also about joy and a sense of togetherness, which is why we have mattress seating, games and a library,” informs Bajaj. For those looking to try yoga folk, dining at the eatery also ignites a sense of curiosity. “Diners peek into the shala before going up to the café. It does in some way influence people to try yoga out.”

At: Nargis Villa, Shirley Rajan Road, Carter Road, Bandra West

Log on to: @theyogahousemumbai

Ahimsa on the table

Spec-taco-lar

At Yogisattva, asanas can be followed by a nourishing plate of tacos or a guilt-free dessert, thanks to yoga classes and a thriving plant-based restaurant. Founder and chef Raveena Taurani notes that healthy food plays a huge role in attracting yoga enthusiasts, as post a class, the body craves a nutritious, satisfying meal. “Food-meets-yoga ties in with the idea of mind-body wellness on a 360-degree scale.

Yoga enthusiasts appreciate having clean and healthy food offered as a combination deal,” she explains. The eatery whips up a host of plant-based cakes, tacos, quiches, pancakes, mezzes, gyozas and much more. “Our food is entirely farm to fork, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free which adopts the yogic philosophy of ahimsa — eating food that doesn’t harm the body, the environment or any being in its preparation, and eating closer to nature,” Taurani elaborates.

At: Pinnacle House, 15th Khar Pali Road

Log on to: @iamayogisattva

Yoga meets nutrition

There are four pillars of health — yoga, meditation, breathing techniques and nutrition, shares Shraddha Joshi, nutritionist at Sarva. The yoga platform offers nutrition guidance to practitioners who sign up on the app. It also hosts workshops on eating habits and food that complement yoga. “We encourage people to be mindful while eating and enjoy all kinds of food in moderation.” She reiterates that yoga and nutrition go hand in hand, which is why their trainers and nutritionists work together to create meal plans.

Log on to: @sarvayogastudios

Balance is key

Timing, moderation, and understanding one’s digestive system is at the core of the eating advice that Kavita Dipin Sutar, founder of Yogasadhana, shares with her students. “During my classes, I speak about when to eat, how to eat, why to eat and what is the quantity,” says the yoga therapist.

At: Sai Krupa Building, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Log on to: @yogawithkavita

Awareness of body

With a cafe, yoga studio and a co-working space rolled into one, The Moon Village is the newest platform in Mumbai to embrace the food-meets-lifestyle approach. “We think this works because when you’re practising yoga and movement, you get a lot of awareness about your body and its food requirements — both in terms of taste as well as quantity,” point out co-founders Samiksha Shetty and Aditya Damani. This approach guides them while designing the menu — a healthy take on South Indian fare. On offer are ragi idiyappam khao suey, Sri Lankan egg hoppers with mushroom xacuti, truffle mushroom baked shakshuka with neer dosa, tangy tofu akuri and more.

At: Building no 36B, 19th Road, Khar.

Log on to: @themoonvillage_