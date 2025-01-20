Breaking News
15 logs of sandalwood weighing 93 kg seized from Jaipur bound train at Mumbai Central

Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The consignee was apprehended and both the illegal goods and the individual were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation and legal proceedings

The seized consignment is believed to have been smuggled under the guise of legitimate parcel bookings.

In a joint effort to curb illegal/smuggling activities in railway parcel transportation, a high-impact preventive check was conducted on Sunday at Mumbai Central station by the vigilance team of Western Railway.





The strenuous check carried out for more than 12 hours in the leased parcel van of train no 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express resulted in the detection of four suspicious packages containing 15 wooden logs of  red sandalwood, weighing a total of 92.9 kg. The seized consignment is believed to have been smuggled under the guise of legitimate parcel bookings.

The consignee was apprehended and both the illegal goods and the individual were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

