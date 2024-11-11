Breaking News
Updated on: 11 November,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the city police have taken cohesive action against individuals who could be possible threats to the society. More criminals are likely to be externed from the city, say officials

Representational pic

The Mumbai Police have externed 150 people ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. More criminals are likely to be externed from the city, say officials.   


In addition to this, the Ulhasnagar Police have externed 18 individuals. 


According to the data provided by the Mumbai Police Zone 6, 53 individuals have been externed since the moral code of conduct was implemented. 


“Individuals who have serious offences such as murder and attempted murder were identified and asked to leave the area. They have been directed to not return to the city for a certain period of time,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 6, Navnath Dawale. 

According to the police, they have taken such preventive measures as the identified individuals have previous criminal records and could be involved in crimes. 

"We intensified the night rounds, investigated the areas and then identified the individuals. The accused who are booked for theft, murder, sexual assault and other heinous crimes had been told to leave the area. All of the identified individuals have past records of heinous crimes," said a police officer posted in Chembur.

In one such instance, an individual identified as Ritesh Bharsakhle had been told to leave the  area for a period of 15 months. “He was involved in cases of attempt to murder and theft and was a habitual offender and hence has been told to leave,” the officer said.

Citing another example, the officer stated, “Mohammad Farid Alim Shaikh has been told to leave the area as he was involved in attempt to murder." 

Another accused, Sagar More, has also been asked to leave the area for his alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case. “ He has been asked to leave Mumbai and Thane district for a period of six months," the officer said.

Advocate SS Chandrashekhar, a practicing lawyer in the Bombay High Court, told mid-day, “As per Section 58 of the 1951 Act, while passing an order under Section 56, the competent authority must mention the area or district/districts in respect of which the order has been made. Moreover, the competent authority is required to specify the period for which the restriction will remain in force. The maximum period provided for is two years. When the competent authority passes an order for the maximum permissible period of two years, the order of externment must disclose an application of mind by the competent authority and the order must record its subjective satisfaction about the necessity of passing an order of externment for the maximum period of two years which is based on material on record.”  

