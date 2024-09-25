Ruling party lauds encounter and defends cops, Oppsition says it was done to hide facts

Parents of Akshay Shinde outside Kalwa hospital where his body was brought after the encounter. Pic/PTI

The ruling and opposition parties have continued to spar over the police killing of Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. A nationwide stir in August had seen a fierce political bout between the two sides. Now, the encounter killing has pitted them again against each other, trying to derive an advantage ahead of the state polls. As the Opposition leaders accused the government of staging an encounter to protect the management of the school where the alleged incident took place, their counterparts in the Mahayuti justified the death of a person who deserved capital punishment for the inhuman act.

Amid criticism of their leaders, Shinde Sena’s rank and file celebrated the killing and hailed CM Eknath Shinde for dispensing quick justice. BJP workers and sympathisers took to social media to thank Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis by trending hashtag DevachaNyay (God’s justice). The Opposition alliance’s stance was being used by the ruling parties to paint the political rivals as anti-justice people who spoke in favour of the accused who they (MVA) wanted to be hanged for the heinous crime. They accused the MVA leaders of demoralising the police force which had to act in self-defence.

Badlapur encounter: Sena UBT seeks answers

In the Opposition camp, the Thackeray Sena was more aggressive in targeting CM Shinde and Fadnavis. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray said it would have been right to hang the accused through a due legal process. He wanted to know whether the incident was engineered to protect the school management, and why Shinde Sena leader Waman Mhatre was not arrested for misbehaving with a female journalist. “The case had caused a public outcry. Cases were registered against hundreds of protesters. Will these cases be withdrawn?” he asked.



Sanjay Raut, Sena UBT

Thackeray’s party colleague, Sanjay Raut alleged that Akshay Shinde was killed because he had given some explosive information in his statement. “How could a janitor snatch a pistol from a police officer and unlock it?” he asked. He demanded answers from the CM and Dy CM about the absconding members of the school management. “These (school) people destroyed CCTV footage. They were booked under POCSO but have not yet been arrested. Why? (Eknath) Shinde has encountered (Akshay) Shinde. The people will encounter him (the CM) for it,” he stated further.

Raut’s colleague Sushma Andhare raised questions about the timely filing of chargesheet against Akshay and his death. She alleged that the route of travel was changed to Mumbra Bypass only to help execute the killing. She said an untrained person like Akshay could not have the expertise to load, unlock and fire the pistol.

Badlapur encounter: Weak government:, says Pawar

Patil’s party boss Sharad Pawar said on social media Monday night that the accused definitely deserved capital punishment through a legal framework. “But the carelessness the police showed while transporting the accused leads to doubts. It seems that the government has been weak in checking the heinous acts (sexual assault on school children) by using the law. Facts (of the encounter) should come to the fore in a detailed inquiry,” Pawar added further.

Badlapur encounter: ‘Unfortunate allegations’ says Mhaske

Shinde Sena’s Thane MP Naresh Mhaske justified the police act of self-defence. “The Opposition has been making allegations without seeking information. They have doubted the bravery of the police officers. The Opposition has nothing to do with the injured police officers, and that is demoralising the police,” he said, as he visited the injured cops in a Thane hospital.

“We are here to boost the police morale and show them that the people of Maharashtra are with them. Akshay Shinde paid for what he had done. The Opposition politicised the crime against the little girls. Now they are doing the same even after the accused has been killed in police firing. They have crossed all limits by levelling accusations against the police. Why are they sympathising with the accused who they wanted to be hanged in full public view?” asked Mhaske. BJP’s former minister and MLC, Parinay Fukey said the encounter was ‘devacha nyaya’ (God’s justice).

Badlapur encounter: Shelar slams UBT

In a press conference on Monday, BJP city president Ashish Shelar wondered whether the Thackeray Sena planned to create a martyr out of Akshay. “They had observed the death anniversary of Afzal Guru. Will they do the same for Akshay Shinde? Don’t do this for power, don’t stand with the accused. You too will be questioned,” he told the Opposition, adding that the police must prevail when criminals pump bullets.

Badlapur encounter: CM, Dy CM justify shootout

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had denounced the Opposition's stance of siding with the accused. “The Opposition's comments are unfortunate. They should have thought about injured police officers too. But they are scared because they see defeat in the elections. It is out of this that they are levelling such baseless charges,” Shinde said, adding, “It is the same Opposition that had demanded capital punishment for the accused in the children's sexual assault case.”

Deputy CM Fadnavis had said that the Opposition could politicise every other issue. “They can raise questions about anything and everything. It is this very Opposition that had demanded the hanging of the accused. Now when the accused shoots at the policeman, will the policemen not defend themselves?” Fadnavis had added after the encounter was confirmed Monday evening.