Breaking News
Stringent action if any found guilty for train accident: PM Modi
Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident
Mumbai reports 5 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 67
Maharashtra: Five more IAS officers transferred
Mumbai: Woman suspect running drug business in Mumbra nabbed, says NCB
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Bhiwandi court records complainants statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remark against RSS

Bhiwandi court records complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remark against RSS

Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Rajesh Kunte, an RSS activist had filed a private complaint against the Congress leader over his statement at a rally in 2014 accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

Bhiwandi court records complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remark against RSS

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Bhiwandi court records complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remark against RSS
x
00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday recorded the statement of the complainant who has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the RSS by linking it to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.


The 'examination-in-chief' (examination of a litigant/witness by a lawyer from his or her own side) of complainant Rajesh Kunte, an RSS activist, began before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar at a court in Bhiwandi in Thane.


Kunte had filed a private complaint against the Congress leader over his statement at a rally in 2014 accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.


The statement was false and tarnished the RSS's image, the complaint claimed.

During the hearing on Saturday, Kunte also submitted a DVD of Rahul Gandhi's speech in question to the court.

His lawyer also submitted seven new documents as part of evidence, but Rahul Gandhi's lawyer advocate Narayan Iyer took objection, saying that they were not given copies.

The complainant's lawyer then provided copies to advocate Iyer.

Kunte's examination-in-chief will continue on July 1, 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai thane thane crime bhiwandi news mumbai crime news India news national news rashtriya swayamsevak sangh congress rahul gandhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK