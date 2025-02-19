According to the police, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from him in exchange for approving the plan

A 51-year-old village employment officer has been caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person in the Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, a 30-year-old man from Shirala village had submitted a proposal to authorities for the approval of a well in the names of his mother and aunt.

According to the police, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from him in exchange for approving the plan.

The accused was caught red-handed collecting the bribe amount on Tuesday after the man filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which set up a trap at the Shirala gramme panchayat office, according to the bureau, PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

Navi Mumbai cop held by ACB for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

A senior Navi Mumbai cop was held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe and the officials have found that he had received Rs 14 lakh in past, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The ACB was probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai and has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, the official said.

According to the PTI, in a fresh case, the accused who was identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Satish Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, as per the PTI.



