Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Cops book village employment officer in Latur for accepting bribe

Maharashtra: Cops book village employment officer in Latur for accepting bribe

Updated on: 19 February,2025 02:31 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the police, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from him in exchange for approving the plan

Maharashtra: Cops book village employment officer in Latur for accepting bribe

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Cops book village employment officer in Latur for accepting bribe
x
00:00

A 51-year-old village employment officer has been caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person in the Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.


As per PTI, a 30-year-old man from Shirala village had submitted a proposal to authorities for the approval of a well in the names of his mother and aunt.


According to the police, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from him in exchange for approving the plan.


The accused was caught red-handed collecting the bribe amount on Tuesday after the man filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which set up a trap at the Shirala gramme panchayat office, according to the bureau, PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

Navi Mumbai cop held by ACB for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past

A senior Navi Mumbai cop was held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe and the officials have found that he had received Rs 14 lakh in past, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The ACB was probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai and has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, the official said.

According to the PTI, in a fresh case, the accused who was identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Satish Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, as per the PTI.


(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur Crime News anti-corruption bureau mumbai crime news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK