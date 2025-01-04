Couple bites, abuses officers during nakabandi; earlier case saw a cop hit with a bamboo stick

Mumbai has recently witnessed a rise in attacks on on-duty police personnel, with two incidents reported within the Malad police station limits in just one week. The latest incident occurred on New Year’s Eve during a checkpoint operation, where a couple allegedly misbehaved with police officers. They snatched a nameplate from a male officer's uniform, verbally abused him, and bit a female officer who intervened to assist her colleague.

In an earlier incident on December 24, a police officer from the same station was assaulted with a bamboo stick by a man while managing traffic, leaving the officer with serious injuries. According to a source from Malad police, the couple—identified as Mohammed Yunus Baladiwala and his wife, Shabnam Baladiwala—were booked in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, for allegedly assaulting a male constable, Arun Mansingh Pawar, 42, and two female constables during a routine nakabandi (checkpoint) operation.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on the road opposite Dakshin Bar in Chincholi Bunder, Malad West, where Arun Pawar and his team were on duty. When Pawar noticed Baladiwala’s car being driven rashly, he suspected the driver was drunk and signalled for him to stop for a breathalyser test. However, Baladiwala refused and resisted, becoming agitated and manhandling Pawar while hurling abuses,” said an officer.

Pawar called for backup, and two female constables, Jagtap and Bhangle, arrived at the scene. As they tried to intervene, Shabnam Baladiwala exited the car and allegedly pushed the constables, bit Jagtap’s hand, and kicked them in the stomach. The couple was eventually subdued and taken to the Malad police station. They were charged under sections 115(2), 132(3)(5), and 352 of the BNS and section

85(1)(A) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for obstructing a government officer from performing their duty. The couple was released after receiving a notice to appear for further investigation. In the earlier incident on December 24, a traffic jam near Kanchpada Junction led to another violent attack on police personnel. A man was obstructing traffic by standing in the middle of the road and directing vehicles according to his whims.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant and his colleague Gaikwad were dispatched to clear the traffic. While Sawant was busy managing the situation, the man, identified as Arun Harijan, struck Sawant on the head with a bamboo stick from behind and attempted to flee. Sawant collapsed unconscious but was quickly rushed to Thunga Hospital. He was treated and later discharged.

Harijan was detained by bystanders and arrested by police. He was booked under various charges of the BNS, confirmed another officer from Malad police station. In 2012, amidst rising attacks on law enforcement, then-police commissioner Dr Satyapal Singh issued a circular warning miscreants of severe consequences, such as losing their passports and driving licenses.

Miscreants were also warned of difficulties in finding employment, restrictions on leaving the country without court clearance, and the possibility of lookout notices being issued against them at airports. Additionally, the police warned that driving licenses, rental agreements, and other documents might not be renewed, and the accused could face difficulties in obtaining police verification for employment. The police have reiterated the need for strict enforcement of such measures to deter further attacks.