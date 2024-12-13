Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI seizes 12 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 crore hidden in DJ lights at air cargo complex

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Two suspects allegedly involved in the smuggling operation have been arrested in connection with the matter, the officials said

The seized gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said that it has seized 12 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 crore concealed inside DJ lights at the Mumbai Air Cargo Complex and busted a major gold smuggling attempt.


The DRI said that based on inputs, officials found gold concealed inside DJ lights.


While examining a consignment, approximately 3 kg of gold was found hidden in each DJ light, leading to a total recovery of 12 kg of gold worth Rs. 9.6 crore, the officials said.


Following the recovery, DRI carried out further investigation and located a nearby godown and while conducting searched at the godown, the DRI officials found 68 additional DJ lights with hidden cavities used for smuggling gold in the same manner, the officials added.

Two suspects allegedly involved in the smuggling operation have been arrested in connection with the matter. 

Investigations suggest that the smuggling syndicate has likely used this method to bring large quantities of gold into the country in the past, the official said.

"The recent seizure marks a significant success for DRI against gold smuggling syndicates. In fact, DRI Mumbai has seized approximately 48 kg of smuggled gold in the past week alone," said an official.

 

