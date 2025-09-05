The police said that the fitness and wellness centre was allegedly being used as a front to sell these injections illegally to gym-goers and local youths

The illegal drugs were reportedly being misused by bodybuilders to enhance muscle strength, police said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Mira Road Police have seized banned and prescription-only medicines worth over Rs 3 lakh from a fitness centre in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said, reported the PTI.

The illegal drugs were reportedly being misused by bodybuilders to enhance muscle strength, police said.

The operation was carried out by the Crime Detection Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate on Thursday, following a tip-off.

Among the seized items were 640 vials of Termiva (mephentermine sulphate), a Schedule H injection. These drugs can only be sold with a doctor’s prescription due to their strong effects and health risks, police said, according to the PTI.

The police said that the fitness and wellness centre was allegedly being used as a front to sell these injections illegally to gym-goers and local youths.

A decoy customer was sent in to confirm the sale. After the tip was verified, police raided the centre with a drug inspector present.

They recovered 407 vials from the gym, and later found another 233 vials at the home of the main accused in Bhayandar East.

The suspect, Kanhaiyya Kanojia, is currently absconding, police said, adding that his 19-year-old son, Aman Kanojia, who was managing the gym at the time, has been detained, police said, as per the PTI.

Police have registered a case at the Mira Road Police Station under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (endangering life or personal safety of others), and Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which prohibits the manufacture and sale of certain medicines without a licence.

The police warned that the illegal sale of such drugs is dangerous to public health, especially when used without medical supervision. These substances can cause addiction, severe health complications, and may lead to long-term harm.

