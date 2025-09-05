The prime suspect in the case was in a live-in relationship with a woman, who also had an affair with the deceased. It led to frequent quarrels between the live-in partners, an official said

Maharashtra: Woman, lover on the run after murder of her live-in partner in Palghar

The murder took place on Wednesday and the body of the victim, Harish, was found at his house in Pasthal area, an official of Tarapur police station said.

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have launched a manhunt for a man and his live-in partner for allegedly killing her live-in partner at Boisar area of the district, officials said, reported the PTI.

His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

"The prime suspect in the case, Surendra Singh, was in a live-in relationship with a woman, who also had an affair with Harish. It led to frequent quarrels between the live-in partners. On Wednesday night, Singh attacked Harish with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the scene with his live-in partner," he said, according to the PTI.

Woman's body found in suitcase dumped in river: Latur cops arrest five, including her husband

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Latur police in Maharashtra on Thursday said that they had solved the case of a woman's body being found in a suitcase last month with the arrest of five persons, including her husband.

The decomposed body of the woman, in her early 20s, was found on August 24 in a suitcase dumped in Tiru river near Chakur-Shelgaon Phata under Vadwana police station limits, an official said.

"A probe team pieced together clues from the suitcase brand, clothing labels, ornaments, and forensic reports. Teams checked more than 300 missing person reports and 70 cases of abduction from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. CCTV footage, social media alerts, AI-based sketches etc further guided the probe," he said, as per the PTI.

"The probe team came upon a missing person complaint lodged by one Jiya-ul-Haq (34), a sugar factory worker from Udgir, who originally hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. On being questioned, he told police he suspected his wife Farida, who stayed in UP, of having an affair with another man," he said.

Farida had come to stay with Jiya-ul-Haq along with their children last month, the official said.

"On August 15, he and one more person smothered Farida with a pillow and killed her. He then put the body in a suitcase, hired an autorickshaw and threw the suitcase into the river from a bridge. Based on our probe, we arrested Jiya-ul-Haq, Sajjad Jarul Ansari (19), Arbaz Jamlu Ansari (19), Sakir Ibrahim Ansari (24) and Azam Ali, all hailing from Kushinagar district," he said, the PTI reported.

