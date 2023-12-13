The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the alleged kingpin, Laxmikant alias Laxmibhai Pradhan, and his aide Bidyadhar Pradhan, both facing other criminal cases

Representational Image

Listen to this article Inter-state drug network kingpin, his aide held in Odisha for 2021 ganja seizure in Mumbai x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The Mumbai Police have arrested the alleged kingpin of an inter-state drug syndicate Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the 2021 ganja seizure case The ANC`s Ghatkopar unit busted an interstate drug syndicate

The Mumbai Police have arrested the alleged kingpin of an inter-state drug syndicate and his aide from Odisha in connection with 2021 ganja seizure case in which Rs 3.85 crore worth of ganja was seized in the metropolis, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the alleged kingpin, Laxmikant alias Laxmibhai Pradhan, and his aide Bidyadhar Pradhan, both facing other criminal cases, from Golanthara in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday, he said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, the police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the 2021 ganja seizure case, the official said, reported PTI.

The ANC's Ghatkopar unit busted an interstate drug syndicate by arresting three persons with ganja (marijuana) weighing 1,820 kg and valued at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2021. During investigation, it was revealed the contraband was procured from Odisha, reported PTI.

An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was registered against them, reported PTI.

The police identified the kingpin of the syndicate and launched a search for him in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He was found to be moving in different cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to evade arrest, said the official, reported PTI.

After months of search, officials of the ANC's Ghatkopar unit got a specific tip-off that Laxmibhai Pradhan and his aide Bidyadhar were in Odisha. Accordingly, a team was dispatched from Mumbai to the eastern state and the duo was nabbed, the official said, reported PTI.

Both were brought to Mumbai on transit remand, reported PTI.

An in-depth investigation to trace other members of the syndicate was underway, he said.

Laxmibhai Pradhan has several criminal cases pending against him, including murder and those under the Arms Act, in different parts of Odisha. Bidyadhar Pradhan, too, faces three criminal cases, the official said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on December 7 arrested two persons allegedly with two kilograms of hash oil worth Rs 2 crore following an operation in Bandra West, an official said, reported PTI.

Hash oil, also known as cannabis oil, is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed onto the skin.

(With inputs from PTI)