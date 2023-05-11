Breaking News
Maharashtra: 4 men thrashed by mob over dispute in Palghar; police launch probe

Updated on: 11 May,2023 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Representative image/iStock

Maharashtra: 4 men thrashed by mob over dispute in Palghar; police launch probe
A group of around 40 people allegedly beat up four men following a dispute at a gym in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.


A case has been registered against three identified and more than 35 unidentified persons after the incident which took place on Wednesday morning when the victims and the accused were exercising at the gym in Kudus village in Wada taluka, he said.



One of the victims dropped a dumbbell following which one of the accused allegedly abused him and passed comments over his caste, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.


Later, the victim and his other associates from the gym went to a shop in the village. The group of accused also reached there and allegedly beat up the victim and his three associates, he said.

Based on a complaint, the district rural police on Wednesday registered a criminal offence against the mob under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

