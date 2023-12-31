Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid New Year rave party in Thane; drugs seized

Around 95 people were detained after the Thane Police in Maharashtra raided a New Year rave party near a creek in Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, an official said

Around 95 people were detained after the Thane Police in Maharashtra raided a New Year rave party near a creek in Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The officials of the Thane Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi conducted the raid at an open space in a remote area near Vadavali Creek around 3 am, the official said, as per the PTI.

At least 95 persons, among them five women, were found partying at the site and have been detained, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said, according to the PTI.

The Thane Police have arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), who organised the party, he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The police recovered 70 gm of charas, 0.41 gm of LSD, 2.10 gm of Ecstasy pills, 200 gm of ganja and alcohol from the scene, and also seized 21 motorcycles, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 8 lakh, as per the PTI.

An offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and only two persons have been arrested so far, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official on Friday said that there will be a heavy deployment of police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve.

Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale told reporters that police personnel in plain clothes will be stationed at public places, hotels, lodges, bus stations, railway stations, jetties, etc.

Two additional commissioners of police, seven deputy commissioners, 14 assistant commissioners, 111 inspectors, 263 officers, 2,689 constables, two companies of the SRP, two platoons of RCP and 45 QRT commandos are part of the security detail, he said.

At least 56 checkpoints have been set up to crack down on drunk drivers, and 33 breathalysers will be used, the official said.

The police carried out an "all-out operation" on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and took action against several criminal elements, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed in Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, an official said on Friday.

Police personnel will be deployed at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches, and in places where revellers gather in large numbers on December 31, the official said.

As a part of security arrangements, 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners, 2,051 officers and 11,500 constables will be stationed at various locations, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

