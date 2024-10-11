Agency trying to establish their links with gangster, including how long they have been acquainted

The gangster was shifted to Nashik jail due to renovation work at Taloja prison where he was lodged. FILE PIC

The Nashik unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been questioning two individuals following their recent visit to underworld don Abu Salem, who is currently lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail. The interrogation, which has been ongoing for the past day, is taking place at Nashik Road police station. The duo—a woman and a foreign national man— had met Salem at the jail, though the purpose of their visit remains unclear.

According to sources, the ATS has been closely monitoring Salem and his visitors at the prison. The agency observed suspicious activities and conversations, prompting the questioning of the two individuals to ensure that the gangster was not involved in any criminal activities or operating from within the jail. “We cannot reveal any details at this stage,” an ATS officer said.

According to sources, the agency is investigating the nature of their relationship with Salem, including how long they have been acquainted. The ATS is working to uncover any potential links between the individuals and the jailed don. Salem was recently shifted to Nashik jail following the renovation work taking place at Taloja prison.

About gangster Abu Salem

Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari is a notorious gangster and former member of the D-Company—an organised crime syndicate led by Dawood Ibrahim. Salem gained infamy for his involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts and extortion activities targeting Bollywood personalities.

Salem was Born in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He initially worked as a taxi driver and small-time criminal before joining the D-Company. He played a significant role in the bomb blasts that occurred on March 12, 1993, in Mumbai, killing over 250 people and was responsible for transporting arms and explosives used in the attacks.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Salem was involved in extorting Bollywood producers and actors. His gang was linked to the murder of music mogul Gulshan Kumar in 1997. After fleeing India, Salem was arrested in Portugal in 2002 along with his partner, Monica Bedi. Following prolonged legal battles, he was extradited to India in 2005, under the condition that he would not face the death penalty or a sentence exceeding 25 years, as per the Portugal extradition treaty.