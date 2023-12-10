Maharashtra: Medical student kills self at college hostel in Karjat, alleges harassment by roommates

A Medical student of a private college allegedly killed himself, claiming that he was harassed by roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra's Raigad

A Medical student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased boy's father, the police have registered an offence under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said, according to the PTI.

The police are probing the incident and no arrests have been made so far, he said.

The deceased identified as 19-year-old Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said.

After a couple of days, the deceased boy's parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he said.

Harshal Mahale, in the suicide note, alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

Meanwhile, a woman allegedly killed herself with her seven-year-old son by jumping into a river in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district on December 1, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and her son Shivansh were found washed up this morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an official said.

The police found tickets on the deceased woman's person, which revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and had travelled to Kurankhed in a bus, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old female college friend in Maharashtra's Thane city earlier this year, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the victim hanged herself to death on July 7 at her residence. She and the accused studied in the same college in the city, he said.

The offence was registered at the Wagle Estate police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

