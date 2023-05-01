Maharashtra: One held for cow slaughter, six persons on the run

The Bazarpeth police station official said 250 kilograms of meat worth Rs 50,000 and two cows worth Rs 40,000 were seized from the spot along with a car and autorickshaw

Seven persons have been booked for allegedly slaughtering a cow in Maharashtra's Thane district, one of whom has been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

The Bazarpeth police station official said 250 kilograms of meat worth Rs 50,000 and two cows worth Rs 40,000 were seized from the spot along with a car and autorickshaw.

"On Sunday, a police team raided a site after being tipped off that a cow was being slaughtered in the open. Six of the accused managed to flee, while one was arrested," he said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and efforts were on the nab the other accused, the official said.

