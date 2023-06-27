Breaking News
Thane: 33-year-old man injured as balcony of chawl collapses
Jammu and Kashmir: 8 killed, 16 injured in three separate road accidents
Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 6.97 pc
Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Two village officials held for demanding accepting bribe in Thane

Maharashtra: Two village officials held for demanding, accepting bribe in Thane

Updated on: 27 June,2023 08:16 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the official, a village development officer in Thane and a woman sarpanch were arrested in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Maharashtra: Two village officials held for demanding, accepting bribe in Thane

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two village officials held for demanding, accepting bribe in Thane
x
00:00

Two officials of a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a contractor for clearing his dues, an official from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said, according to the PTI.


According to the official, a village development officer and a woman sarpanch were arrested in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the PTI reported.


The development officer and sarpanch of Gotheghar village in Shahapur taluka in Thane had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 and Rs 23,000 respectively from the contractor to clear his dues worth Rs 1.23 lakh, he said.


The ACB laid a trap at the panchayat office and nabbed the duo while accepting a part of the bribe amount from the complainant, the official added.

Earlier, the anti-corruption bureau in Maharashtra's Raigad had arrested two district officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official had said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The upper treasury officer and an account's clerk in the district were arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by a government employee, the official had said.

The complainant claimed that he had submitted his medical bill to the treasury office at Alibag, and the accused officials had demanded Rs 2,000 to sanction the same, he said.

 The ACB laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a woman sub-inspector of Navi Mumbai police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man, the PTI had reported on June 15.

According to the officials, the man's father was booked in a case.

The woman PSI from Uran police station had sought Rs 50,000 as a bribe.

The sub-inspector was held in a trap while accepting Rs 50,000 amount on Wednesday night," a Thane ACB official had earlier said.

The accused has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police official added.

(with PTI inputs)

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
thane crime anti-corruption bureau thane mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK