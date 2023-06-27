According to the official, a village development officer in Thane and a woman sarpanch were arrested in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two village officials held for demanding, accepting bribe in Thane x 00:00

Two officials of a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a contractor for clearing his dues, an official from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said, according to the PTI.

According to the official, a village development officer and a woman sarpanch were arrested in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development officer and sarpanch of Gotheghar village in Shahapur taluka in Thane had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 and Rs 23,000 respectively from the contractor to clear his dues worth Rs 1.23 lakh, he said.

The ACB laid a trap at the panchayat office and nabbed the duo while accepting a part of the bribe amount from the complainant, the official added.

Earlier, the anti-corruption bureau in Maharashtra's Raigad had arrested two district officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official had said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The upper treasury officer and an account's clerk in the district were arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by a government employee, the official had said.

The complainant claimed that he had submitted his medical bill to the treasury office at Alibag, and the accused officials had demanded Rs 2,000 to sanction the same, he said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a woman sub-inspector of Navi Mumbai police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man, the PTI had reported on June 15.

According to the officials, the man's father was booked in a case.

The woman PSI from Uran police station had sought Rs 50,000 as a bribe.

The sub-inspector was held in a trap while accepting Rs 50,000 amount on Wednesday night," a Thane ACB official had earlier said.

The accused has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police official added.

(with PTI inputs)