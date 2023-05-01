Maharashtra: Woman booked for beating up 13-year-old niece in Palghar

The child was found in an injured state asking for lift from vehicles on Virar Link Road on Sunday night, an official said

An offence has been registered against a woman for allegedly brutally beating up her 13-year-old niece in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The child was found in an injured state asking for lift from vehicles on Virar Link Road on Sunday night, an official from Nalaopara police said.

The child, who is an orphan, lived with her maternal uncle and aunt. She has alleged that her aunt would beat her up with sticks, he said.

When the beatings became unbearable, the child fled from the house, the official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act has been registered, he added.

