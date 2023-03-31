Maharashtra: Woman held for coaxing minor girl from Bihar to run away from home

On March 17, the girl went out saying she wanted to meet a friend but travelled to Mumbra near Mumbai. She then started living in Naaz's home, an official said

Representational Pic

A 43-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly coaxing a minor girl to run away from her home in Bihar and keeping the girl in her home, an official said on Friday.

Accused Naaz Golandaz, a resident of Mumbra, had befriended the girl from Bihar's Bhojpur district on social media, the official said.

On March 17, the girl went out saying she wanted to meet a friend but travelled to Mumbra near Mumbai. She then started living in Naaz's home, the official said.

On a complaint by the girl's parents, the Bihar police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a probe and tracked her down to Naaz's home.

Also Read: Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1

The official said Naaz has also been accused of planning to get the girl married to one of her relatives. She has been booked under Section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code. The section carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The accused has been handed over to Bihar police, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever