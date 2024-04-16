Mumbai Police have registered cases in both the accidents

Representation image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 2 men lose lives in two separate road accidents in Dahisar, Kandivali x 00:00

On Monday, two men in Mumbai lost their lives due to road accidents. A 43-year-old man died in a hit-and-run in Mumbai's Dahisar West. While, another 20-year-old biker from Kandivali East, who had met with an accident on March 29, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital on Monday.

The first incident occurred in Dahisar West, near Ganpat Patil Nagar on Link Road where 43-year-old identified as Santosh Salgar was crushed by an unidentified vehicle on Monday evening. The MHB Colony Police have registered a case under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified four-wheeler driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Joyride turns fatal; two youngsters die after bike collides with a bus in Mahim

As per the sources, Santosh Salgar was known to struggle with alcoholism. His wife, Priti, informed the police that she had separated from Santosh due to his alcohol addiction, and their two children resided with her. On Monday, around 11.45 pm, Priti received a phone call from her former neighbor, informing her that her husband's hospitalisation.

She rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where she was informed that Santosh was found injured on Link Road, bleeding from his head and near his eyes, following a collision with an unknown vehicle around 10.30 pm, the driver fled the scene.

In the second incident, a 20-year-old, identified as Sahil Jilani Shaikh, who had previously skidded from his KTM bike near Lokhandwala Circle in Kandivali East on March 29, succumbed to his head injuries on Monday at Dr. Copper Hospital. Shaikh was speeding and riding without a helmet when the accident occurred. He was been booked under the charges of 304(a) and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.