“The trio did not wear a helmet and were riding a triple seat bike. The bike was on a high speed, which collided with a private bus," police said

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Joyride turns fatal; two youngsters die after bike collides with a bus in Mahim x 00:00

A joyride turned fatal in Mumbai's Mahim areas after two youngsters allegedly died after their bike collided with a private bus. The are in the process of registering an FIR in the incident. As per sources, the three youngsters were headed to Dadar. The trio went on a triple seat and did not wear helmets. The police are yet to recover driving license from the spot.

The incident came to light on April 14, when the Mahim police received a call from the control room stating that an accident had occurred on Senapati Bapat Marg. The police reached the spot immediately and took the victims to KEM Hospital. However, the doctors declared two of the victims dead on arrival and one is said to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the victims, identified as Nilesh Patil (24), Bhavesh Dharme (28) and Vikas Sonawane (28) were heading towards Dadar. “The accident occurred in the South bound region near a school on Senapati Bapat Marg. Patil was riding the bike which collided with a parked private bus,” said the police.

Patil had allegedly lost control over the bike as he was driving the bike at a high speed. “The trio did not wear a helmet and were riding a triple seat bike. We suspect Patil to be drunk. He was driving the bike at a high speed, which collided with the bus. Patil and Dharne were declared dead on arrival and Sonanqane’s condition is said to be critical by the doctors in KEM hospital.” said the police.

The police await the postmortem reports to ascertain whether the trio were drunk and are in the process of registering an FIR. “We are yet to register an FIR as we await for the postmortem reports.” said the officer.