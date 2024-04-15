Mumbai Police arrest 2 for selling counterfeit tickets of Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Mumbai Police arrested the duo after a complaint was filed against them by a city teen who had bought passes from them and defrauded of Rs 54,000.

BKC Police arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake passes with counterfeit QR codes for famous singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bandra. The two arrested accused, identified as Harish Chauratia and Vipin Samaria, were held after a complaint was filed against them by a Mumbai teen who had bought passes from them.

Gautam Shah, aged 17, wanted to buy passes for Diljit Singh's concert held on April 12-13 in Mumbai. He had come across a pass seller Sahil who then referred him to his friend Chauratia. The teen contacted the latter on April 7 saying he wanted to acquire 12 passes.

Shah, in his statement to the cops, said that Chauratia met him near Jio Garden and gave him the passes and charged Rs 54,000. However, when they arrived at the concert venue on April 12 with his friends, the guard's QR code scanner failed to recognise the codes.

He then called Sahil and informed him about the incident who then confronted Chauratia. During the confrontation, the accused revealed the truth but when they demanded the money back, he disconnected the call and later switched his phone off. Meanwhile, Shah and his friends began to hunt for Chauratia and after getting a hold of him, they took the accused to police stationed outside the venue and narrated the incident.

After Shah filed a complaint, the police registered a case against Harish and began probing. Subsequently, during the former's interrogation, Vipin's involvement in the case came to light and he was arrested too. Police sources said that during interrogation they learnt Chauratia got colour photocopies of the passed from Vipin.

The BKC police are now conducting further probes and ascertaining the number of people the duo conned, said an official.