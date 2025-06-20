The seizure was made on Tuesday after the duo, identified as Mehtab Alam Irshad Alam Sheikh (35) from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, and Lal Ahmed Momin Amin Kotki (27), a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, got down from the Puri Express, the GRP said

Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the banned substance and identify the intended recipients or distribution network. Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 20.86 kg ganja seized at Kalyan railway station; two held x 00:00

A total of 20.86 kg of ganja has been recovered from two passengers at Kalyan station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the Government Railway Police said on Friday.

The seizure was made on Tuesday after the duo, identified as Mehtab Alam Irshad Alam Sheikh (35) from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, and Lal Ahmed Momin Amin Kotki (27), a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, got down from the Puri Express, the GRP said.

They were carrying two unusually large bags, and their behaviour also appeared suspicious, said officials.

An inspection of the bags led to the recovery of 20.86 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.17 lakh, an official said, adding that the Sheikh and Kotki have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the banned substance and identify the intended recipients or distribution network, the GRP added.

Three arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 2.03 crore in Mumbai

In a major crackdown, the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested three people and seized 1.18 kilogrammes of mephedrone (MD) – a banned synthetic drug – having a value of more than Rs 2.03 crore in the illicit market.

The action was a part of a special patrolling drive near Ghatkopar Bus Stop, where two suspects were intercepted. Officers recovered 257 grams of MD from a 40-year-old Kandivali (West) resident and an additional 156 grams from a 29-year-old Andheri (West) resident.

Based on their interrogation, the ANC traced a third suspect to Andheri (West), from whom they seized another 605 grams of the drug.

A case has been registered against the trio under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. All the three are currently in police custody.

Investigators believe that the accused are part of a larger drug trafficking network operating across the Ghatkopar and Andheri areas of Mumbai. Police are now probing their connections and supply chain, and are examining digital records, call data, and financial transactions to uncover the broader syndicate.

Meanwhile, the ANC has urged citizens to join the fight against narcotics by reporting any credible information. Tip-offs can be shared with the ANC, Mumbai Crime Branch at 981911222 or via the Narcotics Control Bureau’s toll-free helpline ‘MANAS’ at 1933.

(With PTI inputs)