Mumbai: Andheri Police arrest tailor and cosmetic seller turned mobile snatchers

Amjad Raza Haiderali Ansari (L) and Shamim Naseem Khan (R)

The Andheri police have arrested a tailor and a cosmetic seller who turned into mobile snatchers, stealing phones across the city, from Dahisar to Andheri. The accused primarily targeted victims at traffic signals, snatching mobile phones while passengers were busy using them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amjad Raza Haiderali Ansari (20), a tailor, and Shamim Naseem Khan (21), a cosmetic seller, both residents of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. According to the police, they stopped their businesses and turned to mobile snatching, selling stolen phones at cheaper rates.

The incident

According to police officials, on February 28 at around 2:30 AM, the complainant, Samuel Samsung D’Souza (29), was travelling in an auto-rickshaw near Delight Hotel Bridge on the Western Express Highway, Andheri East, when two unidentified men on a two-wheeler approached him and snatched his phone before fleeing.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team of police officers, including PSI Samadhan Supe and PSI Kishor Parkale, visited the crime scene and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Surveillance cameras captured two suspects fleeing after committing the crime.

The investigation

Under the guidance of Additional CP Paramjeet Singh Dahiya, DCP Sachin Gunjal of Zone 10, ACP Dr. Shashikant Bhosale (Andheri Division) and Senior PI Ramesh Bhame (Andheri Police Station), a special team was formed, including PI Vinod Patil, PSI Samadhan Supe, PSI Kishor Parkale, and constables Pednekar, Suryavanshi, Shinde, Mhatre, Londhe, Patil, More, Surve, Kamble, Gawli, Tarake, and Narbat, to track down the accused.

During the investigation, constables Mhatre and Shinde identified and located the suspects in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. A police team conducted a raid near Hari Masjid, where the accused were detained for questioning. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, leading to their arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had been arrested by Deonar Police in 2023 for chain snatching.