Updated on: 29 August,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused, a repeat offender, had climbed into film director’s sixth floor flat and taken R6,000 from a purse before cat’s meowing alerted family

Stills from CCTV camera footage inside the complainant’s flat show the cat (circled) following the burglar

The Amboli police have arrested a 19-year-old man for breaking into the sixth-floor residence of Marathi film director Swapna Waghmare Joshi in Andheri West on August 25. The accused, Aniket Murti Kaundkar, had used a pipe to climb up and enter through a window. The alleged burglar managed to pocket Rs 6,000 after the family cat’s persistent meowing alerted Waghmare’s son-in-law. However, before the latter could catch him, Kaundkar deftly escaped via the same window through which he had entered. The alleged burglar’s actions were captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the flat.


Kaundkar, a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Andheri West, has a criminal record, with cases registered against him at the Juhu, Versova and Amboli police stations.
Joshi resides in Vinger B Society near the Shabari Hotel. “At approximately 3.30 am, an unidentified individual entered the Joshi residence through a window and stole money from a purse. The suspect fled when a family member attempted to apprehend him,” a police officer said.



Aniket Murti Kaundkar, the alleged burglarAniket Murti Kaundkar, the alleged burglar


Before escaping, the accused attempted to enter a bedroom but was deterred by the sight of a dog. The family discovered the theft after looking at the footage in which the suspect could be seen in a white T-shirt inspecting various rooms and stealing money from the purse. The cat could also be seen following the burglar around.

After the family reported the incident to the Amboli police, a team was formed under the guidance of Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, Zone IX; ACP Suryakant Bangar (Oshiwara Division); and Senior Police Inspector Jaywant Shinde of the Amboli police station. The team, comprising PSI Haribhau Biradar and API Sanjay Chavan and Constables Dulam, Patil, Kasar, Ghoge, Babar and Sangale, utilised CCTV footage and human intelligence to identify and locate the suspect.

“Using the CCTV footage and criminal records, the accused was identified and traced to his residence. He was arrested on August 27,” an officer said. 

