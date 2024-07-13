Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops nab Ponzi schemer from MP

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police have recovered 1,900 grams of gold, Rs 25 lakh in cash, four vehicles, two flats, and two land parcels in Veraval city in Gujarat

Mumbai: Cops nab Ponzi schemer from MP

Police display the gold and the cash seized from the accused

The property cell of Mumbai Police has busted a share market scamster who had allegedly defrauded 400 to 500 persons of around Rs 170 crore. The prime accused, identified as Ashish Kumar Shah, 44, was held from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.


The police have recovered 1,900 grams of gold, Rs 25 lakh in cash, four vehicles, two flats, and two land parcels in Veraval city in Gujarat. The Versova police have registered an FIR in the case, according to which Shah allegedly owned a trading company called Samaryash, and had assured his investors that it is registered with the Security Exchange Bank of India (SEBI).


“He asked his investors to invest in the stock market via him and assured them that they would get 84 per cent profit on the principal amount. At least 400-500 people fell for this,” said DCP Detection, Datta Nalawade.


mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news madhya pradesh mumbai mumbai news

