Mumbai crime news: Man kills watchman for refusing to give matchstick

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed a watchman at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday for refusing to give a matchstick to him

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly murdered a watchman in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, during the early hours of Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh, reportedly attacked the 53-year-old victim, Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka, with a large stone after the watchman refused to provide a matchstick. The brutal incident occurred around 1:45 am.

According to police reports, Sheikh approached Khadka at a rickshaw stand on Belapur Road, requesting a matchstick. When the watchman declined, Sheikh's anger escalated, leading him to fatally strike Khadka on the head.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot, and his body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The accused was promptly arrested, and a case under Indian Penal Coce section 302 (murder) was registered against him.

In another distressing incident from Palghar, a teenager allegedly strangled an eight-year-old girl to death after being teased by her. The tragic event unfolded in the Vasai area on December 1 but came to light when a foul smell emanated from a neighboring house, prompting the child's family to investigate.

The accused teenager, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained, and his father was arrested for attempting to dispose of the body. The girl had visited an ice cream shop on the day of the incident and did not return home. Concerned family members initiated a search, but her whereabouts remained unknown. Days later, the family discovered her decomposed body in a gurney with her legs tied with a belt at a neighboring house.

Police investigations revealed that the belt found with the victim's body was a gift to the accused teenager. Upon interrogation, the teenager's father confessed to the crime. The teenager admitted to strangulating the girl at home in a fit of rage after she teased him. He concealed the body within the residence for nearly 24 hours before his father intervened, transferring the body to a neighboring house and later sending his son to a relative's house in Jalna.

Police conducted a probe, leading to the arrest of both the teenager and his father. The accused confessed to the heinous act, shedding light on the motive behind the crime. The teenager's detention occurred at his relative's house in Jalna, where he was sent after his father learned of the crime. (With inputs from agencies)