Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, an official of Vakola police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai crime: Three arrested for kidnapping 60-year-old man x 00:00

A 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been rescued in the city from the clutches of kidnappers and three persons have been arrested, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, an official of Vakola police station said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The kidnappers contacted his son Mahesh Kumar, and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release through 'angadia' couriers, reported PTI.

His son immediately contacted the police, after which multiple teams were formed to probe the case, the official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

One of the accused was nabbed in Kandivali area on Wednesday. His questioning led police to a flat near Ram Mandir railway station in the city where two other kidnappers were found with the victim, reported PTI.

The arrested men were identified as Radheshyam Soni (30), Satish Yadav (33) and Dharmendra Ravidas, all residents of Malad, Kandivali and Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai, reported PTI.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including for kidnapping and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Man wanted for firing on 'angadia' in Mumbai arrested from Delhi

Police have arrested a man from New Delhi in connection with firing at an "angadia" (courier) and looting gold from him in South Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on January 6 when four persons stopped the two-wheeler of the angadia when he was travelling on P D Mello Road along with a relative, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused persons opened fire at the angadia and looted Rs 47.20 lakh worth of gold ornaments from him, he said, adding his relative suffered bullet injury to his leg, reported PTI.

An angadia is a courier who transports valuables like cash, jewellery and documents.

A case was registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station and two accused involved in the loot were arrested, reported PTI.

While searching for the remaining accused, the Mumbai police got inputs that one of them was in Delhi. Accordingly, a team was sent to the national capital and the wanted accused was arrested, said the official.

(With inputs from PTI)