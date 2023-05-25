After evading arrest for over a decade, the ATM van driver and his accomplice were finally arrested for a Rs 8 lakh cash heist

Satish Agle and Arun Waghmare

Mumbai Crime: Two arrested after 12 years for robbing Rs 78L

An ATM cash-loading van driver, who allegedly fled with a van and approximately Rs 78 lakh along with his colleague, was arrested by the Kandivli police on May 21 after nearly 12 years. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arun Waghmare, 38, and Satish Agle, 38. The Kandivli police arrested both suspects from different districts, Latur and Sangli, in Maharashtra, after tracing them for the crime committed in 2012.

According to police sources, Rs 31 lakh was recovered from Waghmare’s residence in Kandarpada, Dahisar. On the day of the incident, the accused had concealed the cash by wrapping it in plastic and hiding it inside a water-filled drum, while fleeing with the remaining amount.

After years of tracking the suspects, a team of four officers, arrested the main accused, Waghmare, from the Veksenwadi Vishram Baug area in Sangli district on May 17. Subsequently, the police arrested Agle from his native village, Sai Aras, in Takuka Khede, Latur district, on May 21.

Waghmare worked as a driver on the cash van, while Agle worked as a loader. They struck when other staff members were occupied with loading cash into the ATM of a multinational bank and made off with the cash and the van, explained an officer.

Upon receiving the incident report, the police initiated an investigation and recovered the van from the Mahaveer Nagar. Details obtained from the cash-loading company led the police to Waghmare’s residence in Kandarpada.

During the house search, a bag containing approximately Rs 31 lakh was found in a water-filled drum. Although other parts of the house were searched, no additional cash was discovered.

The Kandivali police, along with Crime Branch Unit XI and XII, conducted extensive searches for the duo over several months, but no clues were found, added the officer.

Waghmare had been leading a normal life working as a labourer in Sangli and had no contact with any of his family members. Agle, on the other hand, had been living a normal life and staying in his native village with his parents for a couple of years. The duo had been in contact with each other, but they have not disclosed to the police where they spent the rest of the stolen amount.

Both suspects have been arrested and produced before the court. They have been remanded in police custody until May 26. Further investigation is underway, stated another officer.

Waghmare was the mastermind

According to the police, the accused, Waghmare, left the vehicle a few kilometres away from the scene and made off with the cash along with Agle.

Waghmare had meticulously planned the entire heist. He was employed by Writer Safeguard, a company that undertakes cash-loading contracts for ATMs. On the day of the incident, Waghmare and four other employees, accompanied by two armed security guards, departed from their office in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, around 1 pm.

The group arrived at an HDFC bank ATM outlet on SV Road in Kandivli West at 2.30 pm. Three employees disembarked from the van with Rs 44 lakh to deposit in the machine, while the fourth, a security guard, remained with Waghmare. After a few minutes, the guard also exited the vehicle to quench his thirst. Seizing the opportunity, Waghmare, who had been working for the company for only 10 days, fled with the van and Rs 78 lakh.