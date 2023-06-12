Mumbai: Distant relative rapes, threatens minor girl with filmed footage of act

30-year-old man lures child to his home with promise of a sweet treat; despite threat, child informs mum; accused held

The man lured the child with the promise of a sweet treat. Representation pic

The Sahar police have arrested a 30-year-old man for raping and threatening a nine-year-old girl. The accused, who is a distant relative of the child, on the pretext of offering the girl ice cream, allegedly raped her and documented the act. To ensure she did not tell anyone about the rape, the man threatened her with the recorded video. When the child informed her parents of the crime, they approached the Sahar police, who registered a first information report (FIR).

According to the Sahar police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when the child was playing in the vicinity of her house. The man, who stays nearby, convinced her to accompany him to his home on the promise of a sweet treat. Once inside, the man locked the door and raped the child and recorded the act. The FIR filed by the child’s family states that the accused not only filmed the act but also took explicit photographs. To silence the terrified child, he threatened to share the explicit footage with others if she dared to speak out.

The minor girl eventually confided in her mother, who wasted no time in taking her to the police to report the incident.

The Sahar police took immediate action to apprehend the accused from his residence. As part of the investigation, the authorities seized the mobile device used to record the act, which will be subjected to forensic analysis to gather vital evidence.

The police have registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Sahar police have reassured the girl's locality members that they are fully committed to bringing the accused to justice and providing the necessary support and counselling to her and her family.