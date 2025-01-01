Breaking News
Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after track buckling
Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign: Congress
Beed sarpanch murder: Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Air pollution: No fresh permissions in Mumbai for road excavation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case

Mumbai: Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case

Updated on: 01 January,2025 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts

Mumbai: Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case
x
00:00

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2015 case involving the seizure of more than 200 kg of drugs valued at nearly Rs 7 crore, news agency PTI reported.


Special Judge Shashikant Bangar convicted the eight individuals for offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.


The court imposed the maximum penalty allowed under NDPS Act, handing them each a 20-year jail term, PTI reported. A fine of Rs 2 lakh was also levied on each of the convicts.


In 2015, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended the accused from a boat carrying 232 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 6.96 crore, off the Gujarat coast.

According to the prosecution, there were 11 drums on the boat containing 20 plastic pouches filled with a wheatish-brown powder, PTI reported. 

Tests on the contents of each packet confirmed the substance to be heroin.

The eight Pakistani nationals were also found in possession of three satellite phones, global positioning system (GPS) navigation charts, and other electronic devices.

They were later handed over to the Yellow Gate Police in South Mumbai.

Special Public Prosecutor Sumesh Punjwani urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, emphasising that it would serve as a deterrent to other drug traffickers.

The defence counsel, however, called for a more lenient approach. 

After hearing both sides, the court refused to show leniency and sentenced the eight accused to the maximum punishment.

Woman held with drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore in Kolkata 

In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of spurious drugs, a joint investigation was carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, news agency ANI reported.

The raid, conducted at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, led to the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be counterfeit, a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Tuesday.

The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in countries such as Ireland, Turkey, the United States of America (USA), and Bangladesh, were found without any documentation to prove their legitimate importation into India, ANI reported. In the absence of such supporting papers, these drugs are considered to be spurious.

The investigating team also discovered several empty packaging materials, raising further doubts about the authenticity of the seized products.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated to be approximately Rs 6.6 crore. To facilitate a proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing, ANI reported. The remaining stock is being held in safe custody by CDSCO, the release noted.

As a result of the investigation, a woman, identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, was arrested. She was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone. The court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and authorised further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News south mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK