The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts

Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case x 00:00

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2015 case involving the seizure of more than 200 kg of drugs valued at nearly Rs 7 crore, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Shashikant Bangar convicted the eight individuals for offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The court imposed the maximum penalty allowed under NDPS Act, handing them each a 20-year jail term, PTI reported. A fine of Rs 2 lakh was also levied on each of the convicts.

In 2015, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended the accused from a boat carrying 232 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 6.96 crore, off the Gujarat coast.

According to the prosecution, there were 11 drums on the boat containing 20 plastic pouches filled with a wheatish-brown powder, PTI reported.

Tests on the contents of each packet confirmed the substance to be heroin.

The eight Pakistani nationals were also found in possession of three satellite phones, global positioning system (GPS) navigation charts, and other electronic devices.

They were later handed over to the Yellow Gate Police in South Mumbai.

Special Public Prosecutor Sumesh Punjwani urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, emphasising that it would serve as a deterrent to other drug traffickers.

The defence counsel, however, called for a more lenient approach.

After hearing both sides, the court refused to show leniency and sentenced the eight accused to the maximum punishment.

Woman held with drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore in Kolkata

In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of spurious drugs, a joint investigation was carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, news agency ANI reported.

The raid, conducted at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, led to the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be counterfeit, a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Tuesday.

The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in countries such as Ireland, Turkey, the United States of America (USA), and Bangladesh, were found without any documentation to prove their legitimate importation into India, ANI reported. In the absence of such supporting papers, these drugs are considered to be spurious.

The investigating team also discovered several empty packaging materials, raising further doubts about the authenticity of the seized products.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated to be approximately Rs 6.6 crore. To facilitate a proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing, ANI reported. The remaining stock is being held in safe custody by CDSCO, the release noted.

As a result of the investigation, a woman, identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, was arrested. She was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone. The court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and authorised further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)