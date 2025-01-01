A truck carrying foreign-made liquor overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway due to the driver allegedly being drunk. The driver was detained, and traffic was temporarily disrupted as police cleared the wreckage.

A truck carrying foreign-made liquor overturned on the Nashik-Mumbai national highway near Shahapur in Thane district on Tuesday evening, causing a temporary disruption to traffic. The driver, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was detained by the police after the accident, which occurred near Lahe village, located approximately 80 kilometres from Mumbai.

According to the police, the truck, which was loaded with 940 boxes of liquor, was en route to Mumbai from Nashik when the incident occurred. As a result of the accident, boxes of liquor spilled onto the road, causing a traffic jam in the area. Local authorities quickly responded to the scene, with the highway police taking action to clear the wreckage and retrieve the scattered boxes of liquor.

Traffic on the highway was momentarily impacted as the authorities worked to remove the overturned vehicle and restore normal flow. The police ensured that the cargo was properly secured, and the overturned truck was cleared from the road.

The driver of the truck, whose identity has not been revealed, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was promptly taken into custody and is facing legal action. A case is being registered at Shahapur police station, with charges being filed against the driver for causing the accident while driving under the influence. Despite the troubling incident, it was noted that the driver had valid documents for the transport of liquor.

The police have stated that investigations are ongoing, and further details will be disclosed once the inquiry is complete. The driver’s actions are likely to lead to serious consequences, and the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving.

