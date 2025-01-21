Two held for attacking opponent with cricket bat as argument over decision turns violent; victim in hospital with head injuries

Two of the assailants specifically targeted the complainant. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fight over wide ball puts player in hospital x 00:00

A heated argument during a cricket match over a ‘wide ball’ call escalated into a physical fight which resulted in one of the players being attacked with a cricket bat, leaving him seriously injured. The teams had already played a match on the same day which the complainant’s team had won. The argument over the wrong call started when they were about to win the second game. The Charkop police have booked and arrested two individuals identified as Siraj Khan and Zishaan Abdul Qayum Darji.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Sunday at a ground near Dingeshwar Mandir in Charkop village. The victim, identified as Ayaz Ahmad Nabi Sarvar, sustained serious injuries to his head and back and is currently undergoing treatment.

Sarvar, an air conditioner mechanic and resident of Laljipada locality in Kandivli West, told the police that he usually plays cricket with his friends in Ekta Nagar on holidays and weekends. However, since a cricket tournament was ongoing at the Ekta Nagar ground that day, they decided to play on the ground near Dingeshwar Mandir.

“There were some other men playing cricket and they invited the group to join them for a match. Sarvar said they played a second match with the same team after winning the first match. His team was on the verge of winning when the opposing team started arguing over a wide ball. The argument escalated and Sarvar and his team members were attacked by the opposing team. Some of his friends tried to intervene, but two of the accused specifically targeted Sarvar, hitting him on the head and back with the bat and leaving him seriously injured,” said an officer.

“We have registered a case under sections 118(2), 352, 3(5) of BNS. PSI Aba Pawar and his detection team traced the accused on Monday evening. They were arrested and will be produced in court on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway,” said Senior Inspector Jyoti Bagul Bhople of Charkop police station.