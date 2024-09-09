Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run

BMW driver, who fled crash scene at Mulund, arrested from Navi Mumbai

Shakti Alag, the driver who fled the scene; (right) Pritam Thorat, the deceased

The Navghar police have arrested the driver of a BMW car involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of one person and serious injury to another as they made preparations for Ganesh Chaturdashi. The accident occurred in the early hours of September 7, near Akruti Tower in Mulund’s Gavanpada area.

The accused, Shakti Alag, allegedly fled the scene after his speeding BMW struck two Ganpati mandal volunteers—Pratim Thorat and Prasad Patil—who were placing banners at the time. Thorat, a driver and resident of Gavanpada, was declared dead at the hospital, while Patil sustained grievous injuries and is currently receiving treatment.



The car seized by the police. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

“The driver was merciless and just fled the scene. We took them to the hospital and doctors declared Thorat dead. Patil is receiving his treatment and is currently on ventilator support. He is the sole breadwinner of his family and we are currently looking for financial assistance for his medical treatment,” said Vilas Haravankar, a friend of the duo.

According to Haravankar, Thorat was also the sole earning member of his family and is survived by his mother. Patil has a son and his family is not a state to talk. Senior Police Inspector Madan Patil of Navghar police station said, “The driver fled the scene, but we were able to trace him through CCTV footage. He used a motorcycle to escape from Mulund to Navi Mumbai, where he was eventually arrested in Kharghar within 10 hours of the FIR being registered.”

The police seized the vehicle which belonged to Alag. Authorities are also investigating whether Alag was intoxicated at the time of the crash, with his blood samples taken for analysis. Alag has been booked under multiple sections, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of BNS, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.