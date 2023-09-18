Mumbai: 'Lady don' booked after being accused of alleged extortion, threats by construction site supervisor

The Pant Nagar Police in Mumbai have registered a case against Karima Shah alias Aapa and her associate, the police said

Karima Mujeeb Shah, also known as "Aapa" and infamous as the lady don, has once again found herself in legal trouble. This time, a supervisor at a construction site has filed a complaint against her, alleging that she attempted to extort Rs. 5,000 from him and repeatedly threatened him for payment. A case has been registered at the Pant Nagar police station, and her associate, known as MGR, has also been identified, a police official said.

According to the police official, Karima is notorious for her illegal activities in the Ghatkopar East area. Along with her associates, she has been involved in constructing illegal slums in the Ramabai and Kamran Nagar areas and selling them. She is also known for water theft and involvement in the drug trade. In 2014, she was booked for a murder related to a slum dispute. Karima is feared in the neighborhood and has gained notoriety as "Lady Don."

The recent case was filed by a supervisor from Aryamaan Developer, a company constructing a building under the SRA scheme. According to the 47-year-old complainant, on the afternoon of July 21st, at around 3 pm, while he was walking on the streets, Karima and her associate, MGR, intercepted him. Karima allegedly brandished a knife, held it to his neck, and demanded Rs. 5,000 from him, the official said.

"He informed both of them that he didn't have any money in his pocket. When MGR searched his pocket, they found nothing except a smartphone. Karima instructed him to transfer Rs. 5,000 to a specified digital wallet number," explained an official from Pant Nagar. "The complainant transferred Rs. 500 and fled from the scene," he added.

Subsequently, when Karima discovered that only Rs. 500 had been transferred, she began sending threatening audio messages and making numerous WhatsApp calls to the complainant. On September 5th, she allegedly threatened to kill him. Terrified, the complainant fell ill, consulted a lawyer, and then rushed to the Pant Nagar police station to register a complaint on September 17th against Karima and an individual identified as MGR.

An offense has been registered under various sections of the IPC, including those related to threatening and extortion.