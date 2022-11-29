Mumbai: Man held for stalking two girls in Andheri, friend on run

×
Updated on: 29 November,2022 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Investigations revealed that both the men hail from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai to meet a friend, who lives in Jogeshwari, an official said

Representational Pic


A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly chasing two girls returning from their tuition classes in Andheri, the police said. 


He and his friend were allegedly following the girls in a car which belonged to his friend, he is on the run, said an official.



Both the men hail from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai to meet a friend, who lives in Jogeshwari, the official said.


The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, the girls were on their way to home after attending a tuition class, he said.

"The accused and his friend were sitting in a car and started passing leud comments towards the girls. They panicked and hired an autorickshaw to reach home. But the duo chased them in the car. When the autorickshaw halted at a traffic signal, the 30-year-old man stepped out and handed a note to the girls with his mobile phone number written on it," the official said.

Family members of the girls later lodged an FIR in the matter.

The Police traced the man based on his mobile phone number and nabbed him on Sunday night while his friend is on the run, the official said.

A case has been registered for stalking and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). 

(with PTI inputs)

