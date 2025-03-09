Mumbai: MBBS Student extorted under death threats; police book three accused

The incident took place on March 5 at around 9 pm when the student had gone to eat at a restaurant near the hospital

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that they have registered an FIR against three unidentified individuals on the basis of a complaint by a first-year MBBS student from Sir JJ Hospital who alleged that he was threatened and forced to transfer Rs 10,000 in the Dongri area of the city, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place on March 5 at around 9 pm when the student had gone to eat at a restaurant near the hospital, the police said

The student told the police in his statement that he was a first-year MBBS student at the Sir JJ Hospital, and on March 5, he had finished dinner at a restaurant when he was accosted by a person who said, "Are you new to this area? What are you doing here? This is our area, don't you recognize us?" The student said that he did not recognise him, after which he took him to a lane by engaging him in conversation, and there he called two more of his friends who threatened the student to give him all the money he had or else they would kill him, the statement said, reported ANI.

The student in his statement said he told the person had no money on him and then called his father who arranged for Rs5,000 to be sent through 'PhonePe'. He also borrowed Rs 5,000 from a friend. The accused then asked the student to scan a QR code on their payment app and conducted four transactions to transfer Rs 10,000, reported ANI.

Following the incident, the student approached Dongri police and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified individuals under sections 308(3), 308(2), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have begun an investigation into the matter.

