Mumbai: Railway police arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones

Railway police arrested a man suspected to be involved in multiple thefts in Mumbai suburban trains and recovered several laptops and mobile phones from him

The Railway police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in multiple thefts in suburban trains in Mumbai and recovered stolen laptops and mobile phones from his possession, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the 48-year-old accused has been identified as Manish Naresh Shende alias Pintya, a resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai and the value of the stolen items recovered from him was around Rs 1,18,000, he said.

The arrest was made by crime branch officials of the Government Railway Police (Bandra unit), said the official, as per the PTI.

The action came in the wake of a surge in thefts, particularly of laptops and mobile phones, from commuters' bags and racks on trains on the suburban network, he said.

Man held for assaulting 2 persons outside railway station in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two persons outside a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district after one of them objected to his inappropriate gestures towards a woman, an official said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon outside the Kalyan railway station.

One of the victims complained to police that he saw the accused making inappropriate gestures towards the wife of his friend, the official from Government Railway Police (GRP) Kalyan said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

When the victim confronted the accused, the latter allegedly hit him on the neck with a sharp object and also threatened him, he said, as per the PTI.

Another person, who was present at the spot, tried to intervene but the accused attacked him also, the official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the police arrested the accused, a resident of Khadvali in Shahapur area of the district.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

