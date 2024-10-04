Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped at temple as man steals gold chain

Updated on: 04 October,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The man wrapped the chain in a paper packet and stood before the deity to pray for a few moments; later, he handed the packet back to the woman and quietly left the temple

In a shocking incident, a man approached a woman sitting in a temple, touched her feet, and sought her blessings. Claiming he needed her gold chain for worship, he asked her to hand it over. Trusting his intentions, the woman complied and gave him the chain.


The man wrapped the gold chain in a paper packet and stood before the deity to pray for a few moments. Later, he handed the packet back to the woman and quietly left the temple.


However, when the woman opened the packet, she was shocked to find a stone inside instead of her gold chain. By the time she realised what had happened, the man had already disappeared.


Realising she had been deceived, the woman promptly lodged a complaint at the Vile Parle police station. The police have registered a case of cheating against the unknown individual and are currently investigating the matter.

