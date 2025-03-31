A tragic accident on Mumbai’s Elphinstone Bridge claimed two lives after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a taxi. The driver has been detained for reckless driving

A tragic accident on the Elphinstone Bridge in Dadar area of Mumbai claimed two lives on Saturday afternoon when a speeding car crashed into a black-and-yellow taxi, police officers said.

The accident took place around 1.15 pm when a car driven by a 21-year-old man lost control and veered onto the opposite lane of the flyover, resulting in a fatal collision. The impact proved deadly for both the taxi driver and a passenger, identified as 55-year-old Rekha Parmar.

As per PTI, the accused driver, identified as Priyanshu Bandre, 21, was immediately detained by police at the accident site. Officers stated that Bandre was driving in a reckless and negligent manner, which led to the tragic mishap.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Bandre was travelling towards Dadar railway station when he lost control of his vehicle. The car reportedly swerved from the northbound lane to the southbound lane of the flyover, colliding head-on with the taxi. The force of the impact left the cabbie and the passenger fatally injured, police sources said.

In a separate tragic incident, a 36-year-old two-wheeler rider lost his life while his nephew sustained injuries in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express Highway in Malad (East) in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday. According to Dindoshi Police, the victim, identified as Ramesh Jore, was a resident of Ghatkopar and was returning from his sister’s condolence meet along with his 18-year-old nephew, Naresh, when their vehicle was struck by a speeding four-wheeler.

In his statement to the police, Naresh recounted that he and his uncle had attended the condolence meet of his aunt at Iraniwadi in Kandivali (West). After dinner at around 1 am, they set out for home on Ramesh’s Suzuki Burgman motorcycle. However, as they reached the Dindoshi flyover, a fast-moving, unidentified vehicle hit their bike from behind, throwing them onto the road.

Naresh later regained consciousness in the hospital, where he was informed by police officers that his uncle had succumbed to his injuries. He stated that he was unable to recall the make of the vehicle that hit them.

(With inputs from PTI)