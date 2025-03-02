The dramatic turn of events took place when the minor saw a police nakabandi ahead and reversed the car to evade getting caught. While reversing, the unlicenced teen crashed into two cars behind him and later rammed his car into barricades

The car is in custody of the Amboli police station

Listen to this article Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee x 00:00

A joyride by a 16-year-old in Amboli ended when the teenager crashed the luxury car into police barricades—hitting other vehicles as well. The minor was caught by the Amboli police and his father has been booked for negligence. There were no casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dramatic turn of events took place when the minor saw a police nakabandi ahead and reversed the car to evade getting caught. While reversing, the unlicenced teen crashed into two cars behind him and later rammed his car into barricades. He would have successfully escaped but the car broke down and led him to be apprehended by cops.

The complainant is Siddharth Ingole, a constable at Amboli police station, was on duty at a checkpoint near Crystal Plaza, Andheri West, on February 27. A police officer said, “Around 2.45 am, Constable Ingole noticed a speeding car arriving from New Link Road in the direction of Andheri RTO. On seeing the police barricade, the driver suddenly applied the brakes and reversed the car, resulting in a collision with vehicles behind him. One of the cars came to a complete stop due to the impact.”

“Realising the situation, Ingole and his colleagues rushed to the spot. The driver, however, sped away again and crashed into an iron barricade that he then dragged for 30 metres. Eventually, the car broke down allowing the cops to catch up to him,” a police officer further said.

The minor is a resident of Malad East and when finally caught, he confessed to the police that he was underage. Since the car was registered in the name of the minor’s father, the police have booked the latter for negligence. The minor was sent to HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari East, for medical examination. The blood report is awaited and further investigation is underway.

Senior Inspector Sadashiv Nikam of Amboli police station said, “We have registered the FIR under sections 125 and 281 of BNS, and sections 180, 181, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the teen’s father. We have sent a notice to the father to be present for the investigation.”