Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Three arrested for hacking into software firms system destroying data

Mumbai: Three arrested for hacking into software firm's system, destroying data

Updated on: 27 February,2025 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The owner of the software firm had approached the police after incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1.5 crore in the business, said the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad

Mumbai: Three arrested for hacking into software firm's system, destroying data

Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Three arrested for hacking into software firm's system, destroying data
x
00:00

Naya Nagar police have arrested three men for allegedly hacking into the database and formatting the crucial details of 3.5 lakh customers of a software firm, which gives a solution to mobile retailers facing difficulties with payment collection from the customers who purchased handset on loan. 


The owner of the software firm had approached the police after incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1.5 crore in the business, said the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad.


The accused have been identified as Manojkumar Chhotelal Maurya, Himanshu Ashok Singh and Chandresh Lalji Bharatiya. The police have confiscated multiple cell phones and MacBooks from their possession.


“All these accused had hacked into the database of the company where they had been working. The company deals in giving the solution to mobile retailers who sell the handsets to customers on loan, and if the loan is not repaid on time, the handset is blocked for further use until the loan is cleared. So, the company deals in helping the mobile retailers to maintain the data of these customers and blocking the mobile phones if the loan is not cleared,” Gaikwad told mid-day.

“These accused were well aware of the working style of the company. So, they hacked the database and erased the details of 3.5 lakh customers. After the owner noticed the error, he approached Naya Nagar police station and we registered the FIR last year,” he added.

They have been arrested under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 43, 66 of the Information Technology Act.

“With the help of technical as well as cyber experts, we managed to trace the involvement of the trio accused and subsequently, they were arrested,” Gaikwad added.

He further told mid-day that the accused had planned to dent the image of the company in the market so that they could start their own, ‘as the victim’s company is a premier in providing solutions to mobile retailers,’ concluded Gaikwad.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mira road bhayander mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK