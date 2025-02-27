The owner of the software firm had approached the police after incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1.5 crore in the business, said the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad

Naya Nagar police have arrested three men for allegedly hacking into the database and formatting the crucial details of 3.5 lakh customers of a software firm, which gives a solution to mobile retailers facing difficulties with payment collection from the customers who purchased handset on loan.

The accused have been identified as Manojkumar Chhotelal Maurya, Himanshu Ashok Singh and Chandresh Lalji Bharatiya. The police have confiscated multiple cell phones and MacBooks from their possession.

“All these accused had hacked into the database of the company where they had been working. The company deals in giving the solution to mobile retailers who sell the handsets to customers on loan, and if the loan is not repaid on time, the handset is blocked for further use until the loan is cleared. So, the company deals in helping the mobile retailers to maintain the data of these customers and blocking the mobile phones if the loan is not cleared,” Gaikwad told mid-day.

“These accused were well aware of the working style of the company. So, they hacked the database and erased the details of 3.5 lakh customers. After the owner noticed the error, he approached Naya Nagar police station and we registered the FIR last year,” he added.

They have been arrested under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 43, 66 of the Information Technology Act.

“With the help of technical as well as cyber experts, we managed to trace the involvement of the trio accused and subsequently, they were arrested,” Gaikwad added.

He further told mid-day that the accused had planned to dent the image of the company in the market so that they could start their own, ‘as the victim’s company is a premier in providing solutions to mobile retailers,’ concluded Gaikwad.