Mumbai: Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh

Based on a tip-off, officials of DN Nagar police station in Andheri west nabbed the two accused on Monday, an official said

Representational Pic

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with more than 500 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The police recovered 510 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh from the duo, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

In an another case last month, Mumbai Police had on May 24 said that it's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was successful in nabbing two people with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh after suspecting their movement upon seeing the cops.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police and it's Anti-Narcotics Cell has been keeping a tight vigil in the city for drug abuse and drug peddling and as part of action against drug peddling in Mumbai, the different units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been conducting routine checks and regular patrolling in their respective units in the city. The regular vigilance in the city has been leading to drug seizures in the city.

The police said, on May 23 night, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Upon seeing the cops, the duo allegedly began walking that led to officials suspicions growing and they decided to stop them for checking. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

"They were in possession of 54 grams of MD drugs that were seized by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. The total value of the seized drugs was around Rs 11.60 lakh," an official said.

Further investigations revealed that one of the two suspects has a previous crime and was previously booked in a crime at Dharavi Police Station of Mumbai.

The suspects, aged 36-year-old and 32-year-old respectively, were later booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

(with PTI inputs)