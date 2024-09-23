Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai woman duped of Rs 7000 by man promising better work opportunities

Mumbai woman duped of Rs 7,000 by man promising better work opportunities

Updated on: 23 September,2024 02:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Despite assurances that they would investigate and check for CCTV footage, Vanita Kolte has yet to receive any updates from the police, she said.

Mumbai woman duped of Rs 7,000 by man promising better work opportunities

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai woman duped of Rs 7,000 by man promising better work opportunities
x
00:00

A domestic help employed at several homes in Bimbisar Nagar of Mumbai's Jogeshwari was allegedly scammed of Rs 7,000 by a man who promised her better job opportunities. The complainant Vanita Kolte was approached by the accused when she was crossing the Western Express Highway and approaching the MHADA colony. 


The accused claimed to be a driver for a family in Lodha and heaped praises on her work. He said he could introduce her to a woman who is selling her home decor for reduced prices and that they could make money by selling it. He also promised that he could help her get better jobs at Lodha apartments. 



Kolte told mid-day that she conveyed to the man that she did not have money when he asked her to make an initial investment; she said the accused convinced her that she would benefit from the opportunity. 


"He escorted me to a nearby shop, where a shopkeeper agreed to give cash in exchange for an online transfer. I contacted my sister, who transferred Rs 7,000 using a QR code provided by the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper handed the cash, which I immediately gave to the man," Kolte said.

Reportedly, the man left promising to return shortly but never did. She then realised she was duped and approached Vanrai police station. She, however, alleged that the police were dismissive and that an officer allegedly remarked that she had "merely lost Rs 7,000" and that they were busy managing the Eid procession. 

Despite assurances that they would investigate and check for CCTV footage, Kolte has yet to receive any updates from the police, she said.

“The Vanrai Police have taken my complaint but have not registered an FIR yet. They were supposed to take me to the location for a panchnama, but it’s been five days, and I haven’t received any call. Rs 7,000 seems like a small amount but it is equivalent to my one month's salary,” Kolte lamented.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jogeshwari goregaon mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK