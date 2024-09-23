Despite assurances that they would investigate and check for CCTV footage, Vanita Kolte has yet to receive any updates from the police, she said.

A domestic help employed at several homes in Bimbisar Nagar of Mumbai's Jogeshwari was allegedly scammed of Rs 7,000 by a man who promised her better job opportunities. The complainant Vanita Kolte was approached by the accused when she was crossing the Western Express Highway and approaching the MHADA colony.

The accused claimed to be a driver for a family in Lodha and heaped praises on her work. He said he could introduce her to a woman who is selling her home decor for reduced prices and that they could make money by selling it. He also promised that he could help her get better jobs at Lodha apartments.

Kolte told mid-day that she conveyed to the man that she did not have money when he asked her to make an initial investment; she said the accused convinced her that she would benefit from the opportunity.

"He escorted me to a nearby shop, where a shopkeeper agreed to give cash in exchange for an online transfer. I contacted my sister, who transferred Rs 7,000 using a QR code provided by the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper handed the cash, which I immediately gave to the man," Kolte said.

Reportedly, the man left promising to return shortly but never did. She then realised she was duped and approached Vanrai police station. She, however, alleged that the police were dismissive and that an officer allegedly remarked that she had "merely lost Rs 7,000" and that they were busy managing the Eid procession.

Despite assurances that they would investigate and check for CCTV footage, Kolte has yet to receive any updates from the police, she said.

“The Vanrai Police have taken my complaint but have not registered an FIR yet. They were supposed to take me to the location for a panchnama, but it’s been five days, and I haven’t received any call. Rs 7,000 seems like a small amount but it is equivalent to my one month's salary,” Kolte lamented.