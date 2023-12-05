Six minors were reported missing in Navi Mumbai between December 3 and 4. One of them, a 12-year-old boy from Koparkhairne, was found at Thane railway station and reunited with his family.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: 6 children go missing in 24 hours; 1 traced x 00:00

Within 24 hours in Navi Mumbai, four girls and two boys between the ages of 12 to 15 were reported missing between December 3 and 4. Among them, a 12-year-old boy from the Koparkhairne area was found later at Thane railway station and reunited with his family, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, details of the other cases revealed that a 13-year-old girl from the Kalamboli area went missing after attending her classmate's birthday celebration on Sunday. Similarly, a 14-year-old girl from Panvel didn't return home after visiting a friend's gathering the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl vanished from her house in Kamothe on Monday after stepping out. Another 13-year-old girl left her residence in Rabale for school on Monday but didn't return.

Additionally, a 13-year-old boy from Rabale was reported missing after visiting a public toilet early on Monday and hasn't been located since, an official told PTI.

Local police stations have registered kidnapping cases and are actively pursuing efforts to locate the missing children.

Meanwhile, in another chilling incident from Vasai, a missing 8-year-old girl was found dead in a room adjacent to her home. Reportedly, the girl had gone missing on December 1 and was found murdered on Monday. The cops previously told mid-day that the girl's legs were tied up with a rope and that her body was stuffed in a nylon sack.

According to the report, the deceased child, who lived with her parents and four siblings in Vasai, went missing around 5.30 pm on December 1 when she was playing outside her home with her friends and went to purchase ice cream. The family frantically searched for her but could not find her. They also circulated pamphlets and announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to help find Roshni.

However, on Monday afternoon, her body began emitting a foul odour which spread through the area following which her family discovered her body in a decomposed state.

Reportedly, the unit where her body was found was vacant and was left unlocked by the landlord. The cops have registered a murder case and have sent the body for a post-mortem while interrogating suspects and scrutinising CCTV footage.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!