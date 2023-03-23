Navi Mumbai: Four booked for trying to kill carpenter

The incident took place on March 17 at a construction site in Sanpada

Four persons were booked for allegedly attempting to murder a carpenter in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on March 17 at a construction site in Sanpada, he added.

"The carpenter, who works at the site, was assaulted by his supervisor and three others when he sought his wages for the month as he wanted to travel to his native place. The accused pushed him from the third floor of the site, leaving him severely injured," he said.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, the official added.

