Opposition leaders have criticised the Maharashtra government following the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, citing failures in law and order. The incident highlights concerns about public safety, with political leaders demanding stricter measures.

The recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder has sparked sharp criticism from Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, who claim the incident highlights the state government’s failure to maintain law and order. As per PTI, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) have voiced concerns about the deteriorating safety of both celebrities and the general public under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's administration.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the government, stating, "No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe." Referring to Khan as a Padma Shri recipient who had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut added that the attack underscores the lack of fear of the law. According to PTI reports, he also alleged that state police resources are overly focused on securing politicians, particularly those who have switched political allegiances. "The government stands exposed," he said.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the recent spate of crimes, including a brutal murder in Beed, where a sarpanch was killed for allegedly stopping extortion attempts. Speaking to PTI Video, Londhe remarked, "The law and order situation in Maharashtra has deteriorated. If prominent actors like Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, who reside in high-security areas, are being targeted, what hope do common citizens have?"

Londhe also referenced Salman Khan’s decision to install a bullet-proof glass panel outside his Bandra residence following threats and a shooting incident last April, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He further criticised Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, stating, "Even in Nagpur, the home minister’s hometown, there have been multiple cases of murders and rapes in the last ten days. This clearly indicates a complete failure in maintaining law and order."

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule expressed deep concern over the attack on Khan, terming it "worrisome." Former home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh described the incident as "highly unfortunate" and called for strict action from the police. "It is the government’s responsibility to create a secure and fearless environment for artistes," Deshmukh said, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)