‘Learn from Congress’ downfall,’ prime minister tells Mahayuti allies over power lunch at naval base

PM Narendra Modi at the event where combat platforms INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were dedicated to the nation, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Pic/PMO

Listen to this article PM Modi’s recipe for success: keep cool and stay humble x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised Mahayuti legislators not to give knee-jerk reactions to the Opposition but to respond through good work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi was informally addressing the legislators in Mumbai after he dedicated three Indian Navy vessels—two warships and a submarine—to the nation. PM Modi met Mahayuti MLAs over lunch here on Wednesday. A state government official said the luncheon meeting was held at the INS Angre auditorium.

According to sources, PM Modi didn’t discuss politics at length but focused more on individual aspects of elected representatives, emphasising that they should take care of personal health and ensure the well-being of their constituencies.

He advised the Mahayuti members to maintain a constant dialogue with people to strengthen the ruling front. He stressed that coordination between the three Mahayuti constituents should be ensured. He asked MLAs to conduct themselves as common individuals.

Using Congress as an example, PM Modi told the legislators to take a cue from the Opposition party’s “downfall” and ponder over the reasons for it.

He recalled MNS President Raj Thackeray’s study tour of Gujarat when he (Modi) was the CM. He suggested that Mahayuti legislators should also undertake such tours to learn about schemes and projects that could benefit their constituencies. CM Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and most MLAs of the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and their smaller allies were present.

The Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections last year.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

With inputs from agencies